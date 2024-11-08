Smith (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game at Dallas.
Smith closed out the week with a full practice and said afterward that he'd be fine to play this Sunday. The final injury report confirms his optimism, giving QB Jalen Hurts all his key pass catchers with A.J. Brown having quickly recovered from a knee injury and TE Dallas Goedert now back from his hamstring issue.
