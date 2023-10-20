Smith (hamstring) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against Miami.

There was some concern earlier this week when he was held out of Wednesday's practice, but the Eagles were comfortable with what they saw from Smith in limited sessions Thursday and Friday. While the recent addition of Julio Jones could eventually give the Eagles a No. 3 receiver who takes on a decent share of targets, it'll likely be Smith, AJ Brown and Dallas Goedert leading the way Sunday night against the Dolphins.