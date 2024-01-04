Smith (ankle) wasn't spotted at the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
One day removed from not taking part in Wednesday's walkthrough, Smith appears as if he'll log a second consecutive absence, which will be confirmed when the Eagles post their second injury report of Week 18 prep later Thursday. He's tending to a right ankle sprain that forced him to use crutches and wear a walking boot after this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals, clouding his availability for Sunday's regular-season finale at the Giants.
