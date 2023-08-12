Smith isn't in line to play in Saturday's preseason contest at Baltimore, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Both Smith and A.J. Brown aren't available to the Eagles offense, leaving wide receiver in the hands of Quez Watkins, Olamide Zaccheaus and Devon Allen, among others. Smith's next chance for exhibition action will occur this coming Thursday against the Browns.
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Excelling this summer•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Paces Philly pass catchers•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Modest numbers against Niners•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Paces pass catchers in playoff win•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Seven grabs in Sunday's win•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Targeted 13 times in loss•