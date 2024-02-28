Smith suggested Feb. 8 that he isn't too worried about a contact extension, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. "It's all in God's hands," Smith said. "At the end of the day, extension or not, I'm going to have to come in and do what I have to do.

While eligible for a contract extension following his third pro season, Smith is almost certain to end up under team control through 2025 via the fifth-year option on his rookie contract. The Eagles will need to make it official by May 2, the deadline for 2021 first-round picks to receive said option. In Smith's case it'll be a fully guaranteed $15.59 million, which is well below what he'd receive on the open market. A holdout would be more likely in 2025 than 2024, though it isn't entirely impossible if he's frustrated with extension talks this spring/summer.