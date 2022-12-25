Smith posted eight catches (on 12 targets) for 113 yards and two touchdowns during Saturday's 40-34 loss in Dallas.

Like fellow Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Smith now has surpassed 100 yards receiving three times in the last four games, a stretch in which he's compiled a 23-405-4 line on 36 targets. The timing is great in the midst of the fantasy playoffs, and Smith put together such a performance with backup signal-caller Gardner Minshew filling in for MVP candidate Jalen Hurts (shoulder). If Hurts requires another absence Week 17 against the Saints on Sunday, Jan. 1, Smith's outlook doesn't appear to be diminished too much with Minshew running Philadelphia's offense.