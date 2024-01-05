Smith (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game at the Giants, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Smith came out of the Week 17 loss to Arizona with an ankle injury and now will miss a game for the first time in his career. He didn't practice this week, and the Eagles didn't have much incentive to push him with their Week 18 result only mattering for playoff position if the Commanders upset the Cowboys while playing at the same time (4:25 p.m. ET kickoff). Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia "guessed" Friday that the Eagles will play their healthy starters, or at least most of them, but there is some chance of key guys being replaced if Dallas builds a comfortable lead over Washington in the other NFC East game.