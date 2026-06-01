Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Philly's WR1 after Brown trade

Smith is set to operate as the Eagles' top wide receiver after the team traded A.J. Brown to the Patriots on Monday.

In anticipation of trading Brown, Philadelphia bolstered its wide receiver room by selecting Makai Lemon in the first round of this year's draft, in addition to trading for Dontayvion Wicks and signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency. Smith figures to work ahead of those offseason additions after posting the third 1,000-yard regular season of his five-year career in 2025. Philadelphia's 2021 first-round draft pick has averaged 111 targets in his first five regular seasons, the last four of which came while starting alongside Brown.