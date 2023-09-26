Smith caught four of five targets for 28 yards in Monday's 25-11 win over Tampa Bay.

Smith failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the first time since Week 9 of last season. After opening the 2023 campaign on a two-game touchdown streak, the 2021 first-round pick took a back seat while A.J. Brown posted a season-high 127 receiving yards and No. 3 wide receiver Olamide Zaccheaus chipped in a 34-yard touchdown. Smith's unlikely to be held down for long, and a Week 4 home game against a Washington defense that just gave up 37 points to the Bills offers a nice opportunity to get back on track.