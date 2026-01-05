Smith recorded three receptions on four targets for 52 yards in Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Commanders.

Smith was one of the few key Eagles' skill-position players to log snaps, likely because he entered the contest needing 44 receiving yards to reach 1,000 on the campaign. He was targeted frequently early in the contest, logging all of his stats within the team's first two offensive possessions. Smith ultimately reached the 1,000-yard mark on an impressive leaping catch for 27 yards on the final play of the opening quarter. He then rested for the remainder of the game and will play a key role in Philadelphia's wild-card round matchup against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.