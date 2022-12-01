Smith (groin) was limited at practice Thursday.
The Eagles again are holding Smith back during Week 13 prep as he tends to his third listed injury of the season. He hasn't had an issue playing through the previous health concerns, earning at least 86 percent of snaps in 10 of 11 contests. Smith also has seen at least eight targets in three consecutive games on his way to 16-167-1 line during that span. Friday's practice report will reveal whether or not he enters the weekend with a designation for Sunday's outing against the Titans.
