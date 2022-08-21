Smith didn't suit up for Sunday's preseason game against the Browns, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The same applies to other key Philadelphia skill players Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, Dallas Goedert and Miles Sanders (hamstring), with Smith's next chance to suit up for preseason action set for this coming Saturday against the Dolphins.
