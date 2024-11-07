Smith (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
Smith didn't take part in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, so his return to drills, albeit capped, is a step in the right direction. He'll have one more session in which to return to full participation this week, something that fellow WR A.J. Brown (knee) was able to do Thursday. As a result, Friday's practice report may be telling for Smith's outlook for Sunday's visit to the Cowboys.
