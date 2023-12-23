Smith (knee) returned to practice Saturday, Josh Tolentino of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Smith was unable to participate in either of the team's first two sessions of the week leading up to Monday's matchup against the Giants. He's reportedly received extensive treatment on his bone bruise and is pushing hard to suit up for the game. Smith's status could come down to a game-time call as a result, but it was certainly a positive that he was able to get back on the practice field.