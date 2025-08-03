Smith (back) is practicing Sunday, Zach Berman of The Athleticreports.

Smith had been out of practice since Monday while dealing with a tight back, though by the end of the week he was able to run with trainers and warm up with teammates. It appears the star wideout is now feeling well enough to return to practice, though it's not clear if he'll be limited at all. Regardless, there doesn't appear to be any reason for concern about his availability for the start of the regular season.