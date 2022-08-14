Smith (groin) returned to practice Sunday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smith picked up the groin injury late last week and was ultimately sidelined for the Eagles' preseason opener after missing a few practices in a row. However, as expected, the issue wasn't severe and the second-year wideout appears on track to suit up for Sunday's exhibition game against the Browns.
