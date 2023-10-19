Smith (hamstring) participated in Thursday's practice, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.
Smith's activity level Thursday won't be known until the Eagles post their second Week 7 injury report, but he appears to be taking a step in the right direction after sitting out Wednesday due to a hamstring issue.
