Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cowboys.

Smith was unable to practice all week while nursing a hamstring injury, and the Eagles will be without both of their top wide receivers, as Dontayvion Wicks (ankle) has also been ruled out. Rookie Makai Lemon, Darius Cooper and Hollywood Brown figure to be the Eagles' top wideouts for Monday night's game, and tight end Dallas Goedert will be a go-to target for quarterback Tanner McKee due to the absences of both Smith and Wicks. Smith's next opportunity to play is Week 8 against the Commanders on Sunday, Nov. 1.