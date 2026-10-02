Smith (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Rams.

Smith gutted through a hamstring injury during the Eagles' Week 3 loss at Chicago, playing all 50 offensive snaps en route to six catches (on eight targets) for 65 yards. After Smith failed to practice Wednesday and Thursday, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reported that he was in danger of sitting out Week 4, which now has been confirmed. In Smith's absence, Dontayvion Wicks and Makai Lemon will be the primary wide receivers at the disposal of QB Jalen Hurts.