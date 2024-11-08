Smith (hamstring) said Friday that he'll play in Sunday's game at Dallas, Olivia Reiner of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith was a limited practice participant Thursday, after being listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's walkthrough. He doesn't seem worried about missing the game this Sunday, but it remains to be seen if the Eagles give him an injury designation.
