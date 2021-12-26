Smith secured five of seven targets for 80 yards and a touchdown in the Eagles' 34-10 win over the Giants on Sunday.

Smith paced the Eagles in receptions and receiving yardage, with his production in each category also serving as his best since Week 9. The rookie's four-yard scoring grab in the latter portion of the third quarter was also the subject of not one but two replays, with the latter review confirming the score after the first one seemed to nullify it. Smith is likely to play another prominent role in a key Week 17 road showdown against Washington.