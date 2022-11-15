Smith caught six of eight targets for 39 yards and a touchdown in Monday's 32-21 loss to the Commanders. He also lost a fumble.

Playing on his 24th birthday, Smith gave himself a reason to celebrate in the third quarter, finding the end zone from 11 yards out. Back in the first, Smith drew a 30-yard pass interference penalty to set up Dallas Goedert's touchdown on the ensuing play. The second-year wide receiver appeared to hurt his hand on the play and spent some time in the blue medical tent but rejoined the game shortly. While Smith enjoyed a productive night, the Eagles ultimately came away with their first loss of the season. His fumble came on the final play, as Smith's attempt at a lateral was scooped up by a defender and returned for a Washington touchdown. Smith's inconsistent usage will make him a risky Week 11 fantasy option against the stout Colts secondary, though his ceiling remains high in the high-flying Eagles offense.