Smith (hamstring) was present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Smith was absent from Wednesday's walkthrough due to a hamstring injury, but his return to the field one day later generally is a step in the right direction. Thursday's practice report will reveal the activity levels of both Smith and fellow WR A.J. Brown (knee).
More News
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Misses practice with hamstring issue•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Leading receiver Sunday•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Bounces back with long TD•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Not needed in Week 7 rout•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Finds end zone in return•
-
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Cleared to play Week 6•