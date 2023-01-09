Smith caught seven of eight targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 22-16 win over the Giants.

The second-year wideout led the Eagles in receptions in Jalen Hurts' return from a shoulder strain, as the team locked up the top seed in the NFC and a first-round bye. Smith finishes the regular season with 95 catches on 136 targets for 1,196 yards and seven touchdowns, and with Hurts getting another week to heal up, he and A.J. Brown could be headed for very big postseasons.