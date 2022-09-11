Smith failed to bring in any of his four targets in the Eagles' 38-35 win over the Lions on Sunday.

The speedster had a catch wiped out by penalty and ultimately didn't record an official reception for the first time in his young career. Ironically but perhaps not coincidentally, the closest Smith came to a shutout in his rookie campaign was against this same Lions squad back in last season's Week 8 meeting, so perhaps there is a schematic factor at play. Nevertheless, Smith is hardly a candidate to be sidelined much longer in the Eagles' air attack irrespective of the outsized presence of A.J. Brown, so a bounce-back effort could well be in store during a Week 2 home matchup against the Vikings on Monday night, Sept. 19.