Smith (wrist/rest) wasn't listed on the Eagles' first injury report Wednesday ahead of Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers.

With the Eagles locked into the No. 2 seed in the NFC, they rested a number of starters in a Week 18 matchup with the Giants, but in advance of that contest, Smith didn't practice at all due to a wrist issue and rest. Now that he's avoided the practice report entirely to begin this week, he's good to go after a one-game absence. The biggest question mark for Philadelphia's playoff opener is who will be under center. Both Jalen Hurts (concussion/left finger) and Kenny Pickett (ribs) were limited Wednesday, so the situation bears watching in the coming days.