Smith will be held out of Thursday's practice with a groin injury, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the injury doesn't appear serious, as Smith joined his teammates on the field for pre-practice stretching. It's the first report of any injury issue for Smith this year, following a rookie campaign in which he played all 17 games and barely missed any practice time during the regular season. He did suffer an MCL sprain last August and a few minor injuries in college, but he's missed just two games total his last five seasons between Alabama and the NFL. The 23-year-old wideout has been surprisingly durable for someone unusually thin (6-0, 170) for his position, and he should continue growing as a player after a 916-yard rookie season. Target volume is a potential issue, however, as the Eagles had success with a run-heavy approach late last season and then traded for WR A.J. Brown in the offseason.