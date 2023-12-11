Smith brought in five of 10 targets for 73 yards in the Eagles' 33-13 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday night.

Among Eagles pass catchers, Smith was second across the board in receptions, receiving yards and targets to A.J. Brown on a night when Jalen Hurts threw for just 197 yards. The third-year speedster has been on a steady run of individual production over the last month-plus, posting 96 receiving yards or more in four of the last six contests while also scoring on four occasions during that span. Smith next takes aim at an inconsistent Seahawks secondary on the road in a Week 15 Monday night road matchup Dec. 18.