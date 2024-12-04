Smith (hamstring) is participating in practice Wednesday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Swift has missed back-to-back contests due to a hamstring injury, though he reportedly made a push to suit up for Philadelphia's 24-19 win at Baltimore in Week 13. With Dallas Goedert (knee) looking likely to miss Sunday's game against the Panthers, though, and potentially more time, Swift's availability has become increasingly key for the Eagles' offense. Wednesday's official injury report will reveal whether Swift was able to log more than 'limited' activity at practice Wednesday.