Smith (ankle) was on crutches and wearing a walking boot Monday, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

An earlier report Monday stated that Smith is dealing with only a mild ankle sprain, but the fact that he's still using crutches and a walking boot may suggest otherwise. Head coach Nick Sirianni said "We'll see" in response to a question about the wideout's availability to suit up Sunday against the Giants, so there is clearly some uncertainty about Smith's status for that contest. The Eagles can still win the NFC East with a Week 18 win and some help, so Smith will likely be on the field for the matchup if he's physically capable of playing.