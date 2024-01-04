Smith (ankle) officially didn't practice Thursday.

Smith so far has missed Wednesday's walkthrough and Thursday's practice this week, giving him one more opportunity to mix into drills ahead of Sunday's game at the Giants. An ankle injury forced him to depart in the fourth quarter of this past Sunday's loss to the Cardinals and also require a walking boot and crutches afterward. As noted by Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Smith hasn't missed a contest in his three-year career, so his availability this weekend may come down to a game-time call.