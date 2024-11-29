Smith (hamstring) is participating in practice Friday, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.
Smith returned to limited practice participation Thursday after sitting out Wednesday following his absence from Philadelphia's 37-20 Week 12 win over the Rams. Smith could avoid an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Ravens if he practices Friday without limitations, but it's more likely he'll be listed questionable when the Eagles publish their final injury report.
