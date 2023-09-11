Smith recorded seven receptions on 10 targets for 47 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Patriots.
Smith matched A.J. Brown in targets and receptions, though he wound up with 32 fewer yards. He made up for that gap in production with a five-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter, though ultimately the entire Philadelphia offense was held back by rainy conditions in Foxboro. The Eagles should find more offensive success in a Week 2 matchup against the Vikings, benefitting Smith and the rest of the skill-position players.
