Smith recorded nine catches on 13 targets for 115 yards in Sunday's 20-10 loss to the Saints.

Smith paced the Eagles' receiving corps in targets and receptions and turned in his third consecutive 100-yard performance. His effort was highlighted by long receptions of 28 and 25 yards, though he was also peppered with targets in the short areas of the field by Gardner Minshew. After beginning the season with a volatile target rate, Smith now has at least eight targets in each of his last nine contests.