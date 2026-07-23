Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Top option in revamped WR room

Smith is set to lead a revamped wide receiver room that includes rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon and trade acquisition Dontayvion Wicks, Tim McManus of ESPN.com reports.

Smith has spent the past four seasons in A.J. Brown's shadow, but the 2021 first-round pick is ready to lead Philadelphia's wide receiver room for the first time since Smith's rookie campaign, during which he led the team in catches, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns with a 64-916-5 regular-season line. Brown was traded to New England in June, and Smith is ready to take on an even larger role after exceeding 1,000 receiving yards in three of four regular seasons playing alongside Brown. "He's a special player that can continue to get even more targets," head coach Nick Sirianni said of Smith, per Zach Berman of The Athletic. "He's so capable of doing even more, and he's phenomenal, he is such a good football player."