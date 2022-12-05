Smith recorded five receptions on eight targets for 102 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 35-10 win over the Titans.

Smith recorded three receptions of at least 20 yards to top the century mark for the second time on the campaign. He also chipped in his fourth receiving touchdown of the season on a 34-yard reception only three minutes into the game. Smith has been out-performed by teammate A.J. Brown for much of the season, though he's still on pace to surpass the production from his rookie campaign in nearly every metric heading into a Week 14 matchup against the Giants.