Following the recent NFL Draft, the Eagles' wide receiver depth chart will be topped by newcomer A.J. Brown along with Smith, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports.

Brown, who the Eagles obtained from the Titans on the first night of the draft, is now slated to pair with Smith, who caught 64 of his 104 targets for 916 yards and five TDs in 17 games as a rookie after going 10th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, Brown adds a physical presence opposite Smith, who's listed at 6-foot, 170 pounds. The duo's fantasy upside hinges largely on how well they click with starting QB Jalen Hurts, but both Brown and Smith should at least see steady volume in 2022, given they clearly head a wideout corps that also rosters Quez Watkins, Zach Pascal, Jalen Reagor and Greg Ward.