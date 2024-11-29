Smith (hamstring) said Friday that he's not sure if he'll play Sunday at Baltimore, EJ Smith of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Smith said the final decision won't be his, adding that he isn't sure what he'd decide if it were up to him. A 'questionable' designation seems likely, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff in Baltimore this Sunday.
