Smith (hamstring) practiced on a limited basis Thursday.

Before he mixed back into drills Thursday, Smith hadn't practiced since logging all 50 offensive snaps during a Week 3 loss at Chicago. On a positive note, he's been working on the side since last Thursday, and his upgrade from DNP this Wednesday to limited one day later gives him a reasonable to chance to return to action Sunday versus the Panthers. Friday's injury report will reveal Smith's odds to play this weekend, and if he's able to do so, he'll be on the receiving end of passes from QB Tanner McKee after Jalen Hurts was ruled out for Week 6 action due to a blood clot.