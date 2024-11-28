Smith (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's practice report.
This marks Smith's first listing that isn't DNP since a Week 11 win against the Commanders due to a hamstring issue, potentially putting himself on a path to return to action Sunday at Baltimore. Ultimately, Friday's injury report will reveal whether or not he in fact has a chance to do so.
