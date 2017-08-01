Pumphrey will miss Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Pumphrey has been mixing in with the first-team offense dating back to the offseason program, with the Eagles apparently impressed by his receiving ability. It seems he could enter Week 1 with a real role, though he's unlikely to surpass Darren Sproles as the primary pass-catching back. Pumphrey's strong offseason and start to training camp could make it tough for Wendell Smallwood to earn a role.