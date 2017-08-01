Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Bothered by hammy
Pumphrey will miss Tuesday's practice with a hamstring injury, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Pumphrey has been mixing in with the first-team offense dating back to the offseason program, with the Eagles apparently impressed by his receiving ability. It seems he could enter Week 1 with a real role, though he's unlikely to surpass Darren Sproles as the primary pass-catching back. Pumphrey's strong offseason and start to training camp could make it tough for Wendell Smallwood to earn a role.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Podcast: Rating Luck, McCaffrey?
Reacting to the latest news including concerning Andrew Luck quotes and glowing Christian McCaffrey...
-
Running through Seahawks options
There's a competition in Seattle for the starting running back job, a job that the Seahawks...
-
Brown, Palmer key for Cards
Carson Palmer and John Brown had down years in 2016, but both look ready to bounce back in...
-
Gurley and who else for the Rams?
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Hyde's status looms over 49ers
There was a lot of buzz about Carlos Hyde and his fit in Kyle Shanahan's offense this offseason....
-
Can Fournette be a star in Jacksonville?
There's no doubting the talent for Leonard Fournette but he's on a bad team with a bad quarterback....