Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Expects to play Thursday
Pumphrey (hamstring) expects to see the field in Thursday's preseason game against the Jets, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Pumphrey also said that his hamstring "feels good" after being limited in yesterday's practice. The 2017 fourth-rounder spent last season on injured reserve following a dismal training camp, but has bulked up since his rookie season. Even if Pumphrey can show well against the Jets, he isn't a lock to make the 53-man roster behind Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles.
