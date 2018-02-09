Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Fully recovered from torn hamstring
Pumphrey indicated he has fully recovered from his torn hamstring, Derek Togerson of NBC San Diego reports. "I'm 100 percent healed up and ready to attack next year," the running back said. "I know what's to come. I know the whole playbook in and out and by the time the offseason comes with OTAs and all that, I'll be ready to shine. You're going to see the versatile Donnel Pumphrey I once was and a stronger and faster back that can also do it on special teams."
Pumphrey originally tore his hamstring in practice leading up to Week 2 and spent the near majority of his rookie season on injured reserve. The 2017 fourth-rounder said he gained valuable insight from the "mental reps" he took advantage of during his time off, and he also added 10 pounds of muscle to his frame, according to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. If the Eagles choose not to re-sign LeGarrette Blount or Darren Sproles (knee/ankle), who are both unrestricted free agents, Pumphrey could have a fantasy-relevant role in 2018 while competing with Corey Clement for playing time behind Jay Ajayi.
