Pumphrey relayed that the leg issue he's been dealing with throughout preseason is a re-injury of his hamstring, Martin Frank of The Delaware News Journal reports.

It's an alarming revelation since Pumphrey missed the 2017 season with a torn hamstring. The second-year pro still won't practice the rest of the week and will miss Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, but he hopes to play in the final exhibition contest. Pumphrey's competing against Wendell Smallwood and Josh Adams (foot) for the No. 4 RB gig.