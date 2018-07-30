Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Looks much improved
Pumphrey has been targeted frequently in the early days of training camp and is making the most of his opportunities, Eliot Shorr-Parks of NJ.com reports.
A fourth-round pick last year, Pumphrey struggled during training camp and was stashed on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He entered the offseason program in 2018 as an afterthought to most Eagles fans, but it seems the pint-sized back is making a decent case to stick around. Regardless, it's hard to see exactly where he fits in with a team that already has Jay Ajayi, Corey Clement and Darren Sproles. As such, Pumphrey will compete with Wendell Smallwood, Matt Jones and Josh Adams for what may only be one roster spot. Pumphrey mentioned that he's up to 186 pounds, a 10-pound improvement from his weight at last year's combine.
