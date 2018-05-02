Pumphrey may end up competing with Wendell Smallwood and undrafted rookie Josh Adams for a single roster spot, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports.

Selected in the fourth round last year, Pumphrey struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, then landed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring in mid-September. He's back at full strength for the Eagles' offseason program, where Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement find themselves atop the depth chart in the backfield. Pumphrey's odds of making the 53-man roster looked better before Philadelphia re-signed Darren Sproles last week, though it remains to be seen how the 34-year-old recovers from last year's torn ACL and broken arm. The Eagles might ultimately decide that the time is now for Pumphrey to replace Sproles as their undersized pass-catching back. If not, Pumphrey will need to battle for his roster life.