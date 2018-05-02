Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Not assured of roster spot
Pumphrey may end up competing with Wendell Smallwood and undrafted rookie Josh Adams for a single roster spot, NJ.com's Zack Rosenblatt reports.
Selected in the fourth round last year, Pumphrey struggled throughout training camp and the preseason, then landed on injured reserve with a torn hamstring in mid-September. He's back at full strength for the Eagles' offseason program, where Jay Ajayi and Corey Clement find themselves atop the depth chart in the backfield. Pumphrey's odds of making the 53-man roster looked better before Philadelphia re-signed Darren Sproles last week, though it remains to be seen how the 34-year-old recovers from last year's torn ACL and broken arm. The Eagles might ultimately decide that the time is now for Pumphrey to replace Sproles as their undersized pass-catching back. If not, Pumphrey will need to battle for his roster life.
More News
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...
-
2018 draft: Browns land Nick Chubb
The Browns continued their makeover this offseason by snagging Nick Chubb in the second round...