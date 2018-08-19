Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Out of practice for upcoming week
Pumphrey (leg) won't practice this week or play in Thursday's preseason game against the Browns, Chris McPherson of the Eagles' official site reports.
Pumphrey is battling for the No. 4 RB role in Philly, so missing the first three preseason games leaves him with little relevant game film to prove his worth. If he can return for the final exhibition contest against the Jets, it'll be against their reserve defense and leave much to the imagination.
