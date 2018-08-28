Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Returns to practice Tuesday
Pumphrey (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.
This coincides with the expectationv that Pumphrey was going to be able to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets. Pumphrey is still considered a long shot to make the Eagles' final roster with the team boasting quality depth at running back already.
More News
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Expects to play Thursday•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Will work into practice Sunday•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: To return this weekend•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Leg injury clarified as hamstring•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Out of practice for upcoming week•
-
Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Unlikely to play Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Updated DST and kicker tiers
Don't want to look like an idiot and reach for a DST or a kicker on Draft Day? Dave Richard...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
Biggest 2018 Fantasy Football breakouts
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...