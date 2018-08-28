Pumphrey (hamstring) participated in Tuesday's practice, Zack Rosenblatt of NJ.com reports.

This coincides with the expectationv that Pumphrey was going to be able to play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Jets. Pumphrey is still considered a long shot to make the Eagles' final roster with the team boasting quality depth at running back already.

