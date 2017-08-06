Eagles' Donnel Pumphrey: Returns to practice
Pumphrey (hamstring) is back at practice Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The fourth-round rookie hasn't practiced since at least Monday, after impressing in the opening days of training camp while getting some looks with the first-team offense. The Eagles have given him snaps with the starters dating back to the offseason program, but it's unclear if that will continue into the regular season, as the team still has Darren Sproles to serve as its primary passing down back, while Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor figure to handle slot work. If nothing else, the pint-sized rookie clearly is being groomed as the eventual successor to Sproles.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Landry, Parker, Stills OK with Moore
Ryan Tannehill (knee) could be lost for the season, which would likely make Matt Moore the...
-
August Dynasty rookie rankings
After one of his favorite rookie receivers was sidelined before even taking a snap, Heath Cummings...
-
Training Camp Believe It or Not
Everyone is selling something at the start of training camp, and Heath Cummings tries to help...
-
Podcast: Third-year breakouts
Reacting to Ryan Tannehill’s injury and discussing some potential breakout wide receivers on...
-
Twelve-team PPR mock draft
As expected, receivers and pass-catching running backs dominated this CBS Sports staff mock...
-
How to watch preseason
With the preseason starting up with Thursday's Hall of Fame game, Chris Towers presents five...