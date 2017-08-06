Pumphrey (hamstring) is back at practice Sunday, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

The fourth-round rookie hasn't practiced since at least Monday, after impressing in the opening days of training camp while getting some looks with the first-team offense. The Eagles have given him snaps with the starters dating back to the offseason program, but it's unclear if that will continue into the regular season, as the team still has Darren Sproles to serve as its primary passing down back, while Jordan Matthews and Nelson Agholor figure to handle slot work. If nothing else, the pint-sized rookie clearly is being groomed as the eventual successor to Sproles.