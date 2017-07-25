Pumphrey is emerging as a favorite target for his quarterbacks early in training camp, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Philadelphia's fourth-round pick in this year's draft has been beating linebackers out of the backfield and has not dropped a pass in camp so far. While things could change once the pads are on, Pumphrey seems poised to carve out a role for himself in the Eagles' offense if he keeps this up.